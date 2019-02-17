Pulwama terror attack: We must stand together to fight terrorism, says Priya Dutt

While speaking to ANI on Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14, former Member of Parliament from Congress, Priya Dutt said, "It is one of the worst days for our country. It's a black day for India especially when we see the kind of attack that happened. It was a cowardly and barbaric attack which is condemnable. But this is the time when we all must stand together united to fight against terrorism in our country. My heart, prayers and tribute are for the families of those soldiers, who lost their loved ones." Pulwama suffered terror attack on Feb 14, where about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.