Pulwama Terror Attack: Indians protest outside Pak Consulate in Toronto

A peaceful protest was organised by the Indo Canadian Organisations infront of the Pakistan Consulate. People turned up at a short notice in the cold weather and expressed their concern and anger for the Pakistan sponsored attack on CRPF soldiers. Protesters also passed a resolution which stated, "It is time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government to remove Article 370 and fully integrate the state of Jammu and Kashmir with India. Free housing be given to all Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave. All other Indian be given incentives to settle in the state to contribute in its development."