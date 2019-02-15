Pulwama terror attack: 'Germany condemns terrorism in all forms, we stand with India,' says German Ambassador

Dr Jasper Wieck, Charge d'Affaires of the German Embassy in India offered his condolence on behalf of the German government. Condemning the terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir he said, "Germany condemns terrorism in all forms. We are gravely shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Germany stands with its strategic partner India." Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.