Pulwama-like attack prevented, says Army; 52kg explosives recovered

17 Sep 2020:

A Pulwama-like attack was prevented on Tuesday, the Indian Army said in a statement after recovering 52 kilograms of explosives near Letapora in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the explosives were recovered near the highway that was the site of last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Details: 416 packets of 125 gram explosives each recovered

According to NDTV, the Army said that a Syntex water tank was found buried in an orchard in the Karewa area of Gadikal during a joint search operation at 8 am on Thursday.

Around 52 kilograms of explosives—416 packets of 125 gram each—were found in the tank.

50 more detonators were found in another such tank.

The explosive is called "Super 90," officers said.

Explosives recovered near Pulwama attack site

The explosives were reportedly found near National Highway 44, nine kilometers away from the site of the Pulwama terror attack.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed a vehicle full of explosives into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Around 35 kg of RDX plastic explosives were used in the attack, along with gelatin sticks.

Case: Pulwama accused were planning another attack: NIA

According to the 13,500-page chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Pulwama attack, the Jaish-e-Mohammad group had carried out the attack and had planned to orchestrate a similar attack.

The second attempt, for which suicide bombers had already been arranged, was thwarted by India's airstrikes at a JeM training facility in Balakot, Pakistan.

Fact: 19 Pulwama accused identified in NIA chargesheet

Notably, the NIA chargesheet named 19 accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack, said to be one of the deadliest attacks on the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The lengthy document detailed how the attack was planned and executed from Pakistan.



