Pulwama attack: People gather at India Gate to pay tribute to slain soldiers

Days after at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in a dastardly terror attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people gathered at the India Gate to pay tributes to the slain soldiers. Kapil Mishra, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of New Delhi informed that along with thousands of people, army veterans have also gathered at the India gate not only to pay tribute to the soldiers but to demand revenge against the attack and this time we don't want any surgical strike but we want that terrorism should be destroyed from its root.