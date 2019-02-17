Pulwama attack: Indian cricketers, Western India Cine employees pay tribute to slain soldiers

A large group of actors from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and cricketers including Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and various others today gathered in Mumbai's Goregaon area and paid tributes to the slain soldiers of the dastardly Pulwama attack that killed as many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14. During the event, actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan said that he welcomes the complete ban on Pakistani actors working in India and that Indian film industry has talent in abundance and it doesn't need any actors from Pakistan.