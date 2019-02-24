Pulwama attack done as per plan of Pakistan govt, Army and ISI: Asaduddin Owaisi

While addressing a public rally in Mumbai on Saturday, The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi said, Pulwama terror attack has links to Pakistan. It was done as per plan of Pakistan government, Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). I would like to tell the outfit that killed our 40 men and claimed its responsibility-you are not Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), you are Jaish-e-Shayateen. A soldier of Mohammed does not kill a person, he is merciful towards humanity. You are Jaish-e-Shayateen, Jaish-e-Iblis. Mazood Azhar, you are not a Maulana, you are a disciple of the devil. It is not Laskhar-e-Taiba, it is Lashkar-e-Shayateen". "We would like to tell Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan don't give that message to India which you want to, by sitting before a TV camera. You started this, it wasn't a first attack. There was Pathankot, Uri and now Pulwama. We would like to tell Pakistan PM to drop his mask of innocence," he added.