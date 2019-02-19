Pulwama attack: We demand Pakistan to take credible and visible action against perpetrators, says MEA Raveesh Kumar

Speaking on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement regarding the Pulwama terrorist attack, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said that India demands Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror group operating from areas under their control. After, Khan asked for a proof about the terror attack, Kumar said, "It's a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action. Khan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse."