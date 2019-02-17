Pulwama attack: Centre must ban all trade routes between Indo-Pak, says President of Indo-Foreign Chamber of Commerce

A day after India hiked basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200 per cent in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, President of Indo-Foreign Chamber of Commerce Balbir Bajaj said that even though the Indian government has taken a good step it was taken much later. He said, "I feel this step is incomplete because as long as the two trades between Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Jammu and Kashmir are open the 200 per cent hike will not be of much effect as all those goods will be diverted and smuggled to India through another route. Therefore, the Indian government must think of a way how to ban the two routes and that must be done within a night otherwise all measures taken would go in vain."