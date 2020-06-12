Pulled Out of School, Pushed Into Marriage: What the Pandemic is Doing to India’s Teenaged Girls

In Rajasthan's Beer village, Pinky, an eighth-grade dropout, has been preparing for her enrollment in open school examination. As the pandemic hit, the family lost all sources of income and became dependent on the ration that was provided by the Panchayat. With help from locals, they were able to get MNREGA card — their only source of income.

But when liquor shops reopened as the government started easing the lockdown rules, Pinky's alcoholic father, who was drinking country-made liquor, beat her, her three sisters and their mother to take away the remaining money left in the house. A few days later, he sold off the gas cylinder so he could buy more alcohol. With no other income left and very little options, Pinky may not be able to get back to school.

More than 1.5 billion children are out of school due to the disruption caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. In India, schools have been shut since the end of March. While many of those schools have moved to a system of online classrooms, it means very little to Pinky and a thousand others who have only heard of the word 'Google'.

Over a decade ago, India passed the landmark Right to Education (RTE) Act that made education free and compulsory for children between the ages 6 and 14 in 2009. The enrolment of girls in schools has increased but for many reasons, the RTE Act did not help in keeping girls in schools. The shutting down of schools has made the already difficult lives of young girls more challenging, especially in rural India.

RTE More

"Girls will drop out, they will be made to drop out," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of Population Foundation of India. Muttreja noted that the pandemic coupled with the lockdown will be especially hard on teenage girls. "Their mid-day meals are gone, they are not getting sanitary napkins which were provided by schools, they are closed inside homes with no interaction with friends," she said.

India also has the largest number of anaemic women in the world. With very little income and the absence of mid-day meals for young girls, battling one of the biggest health crisis will get more challenging.

Why School Will be a Fleeting Dream for Many

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old from Kerala killed herself over not being able to attend online classes because she did not have access to the internet or television. The 10th grader who lived in the Mankeri Dalit colony in Walanchery in Malappuram district had bagged the Ayyankali scholarship. Her father, a daily wage labourer, had lost his job during the lockdown and did not have the means to repair the television.

READ: Domestic Abuse Survivors are in Lockdown with their Monsters

Kerala is one of the very few states where the government is trying to intervene in the disrupted education system. But in a country where more girls are enrolled in government schools and boys in private ones, a shift to online classrooms would benefit, if at all, students in private schools. It means, most girls would be left out.

"My daughter has been sitting idle at home. We don't have to pay the tuition fee because she goes to a government school. But how long will she sit at home? Her father has lost his job and I am the sole bread earner. I want her to study but what options do I have?" asked Rinku, a domestic help in Delhi. Her daughter is in the 7th grade. "If I find a good partner for her, maybe I will..." Rinku stops short of finishing the sentence, but her plans for her daughter's future are obvious.

The 14th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2019, based on a survey conducted in 26 districts across 24 states in India, notes that "Gender gaps are visible even among young children with more girls than boys enrolled in government institutions and more boys than girls enrolled in private institutions."

Story continues