Will pull back lost 'trust deficit': Newly-appointed Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekar Vempati

Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekar Vempati, averred that he will work towards digitally transforming the public service organisation and bring back the lost 'trust deficit.' Speaking exclusively to ANI here, Vempati admitted that Prasar Bharati has lost the trust factor over the last decades, adding that he aims to transform the organisation into a 21st century media broadcaster with a 'Vision 2022'. Vempati is succeeding Jawhar Sircar after being recommended by a three-member committee headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari, Press Council of India's Chairman and the President's nominee i.e. Secretary, Information and Broadcasting. He is currently serving as a member (part time) of the Prasar Bharati Board since February 2016. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Vempati has previously served as the Chairman of Audit Committee, Member of Finance and Accounts Committee, Technology Committee, Sports Rights Committee and HR Committee.