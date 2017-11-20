Pulis sacked as West Bromwich head coach

London, Nov 20 (IANS) Tony Pulis has been sacked as West Bromwich Albion head coach only two days after suffering a 0-4 home defeat to Chelsea.

The English Premier League club have slipped to 16th on the table, a point above the relegation zone. They are without a win in 10 top-flight games, reports Xinhua news agency.

"West Bromwich Albion have today terminated the contract of head coach Tony Pulis. These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Chairman John Williams said: "We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing."

Assistant head coach Gary Megson has agreed to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice.

West Bromwich won their first three games of the season, but have drawn four and lost seven since beating Accrington in the Carabao Cup on August 22.

They will face Tottenham in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday and follow that with home games against Newcastle (November 28) and Crystal Palace (December 2).

Pulis is the fifth manager to be dismissed in the Premier League this season, following Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace),Craig Shakespeare (Leicester), Ronald Koeman (Everton) and Slaven Bilic (West Ham).

--IANS

gau/vm