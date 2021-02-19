Pujara's Surprise Return to IPL 2021 With Chennai Super Kings Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

It's not every day that you see Cheteshwar Pujara and IPL uttered in the same sentence, so when Chennai Super Kings bought India's star Test batsman during the 2021 auctions on Thursday, people across the board were quite intrigued.

Yes, the same Pujara who frustrated the Australian bowling attack in the now-concluded historic Test series. There he braved one blow after the another. Pujara hung in there till he could, solid as a rock, stealing boundaries upon every opportunity that came his way. He was battered and bruised, but he remained unmoved.

Now picture him in a T20 scenario. It's a different ball game altogether yet Pujara is no alien to IPL.

Pujara last played in the IPL in 2014 and has overall played 30 matches in the tournament for 390 runs at a strike rate of 99.74 with one half-century. He has overall played 64 T20s for 1356 runs at a strike rate of 109.35.

Come Thursday, Pujara was picked by Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the IPL auction 2021 and the room was filled with applause from other franchise members.

The cricketer was ecstatic too and he tweeted at CSK saying: "Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!"

Thank you for showing the faith 🙏 Look forward! https://t.co/t7QlT6SGW1 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 18, 2021

Many others were happy by the surprise entry.

My absolute favourite thing about the #IPLAuction so far is Pujara getting a deal. Outstanding. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 18, 2021

The memes followed next.

Story continues

CSK management informing Pujara about his selection in IPL pic.twitter.com/28Y1RJxyeB — babu bisIeri (@baabuOP) February 18, 2021

CSK have bought Pujara so that he can practise against Hazlewood, Moeen and Ngidi. National team over IPL. 👍🏻 #IPLAuction2021 — Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021

*CSK match* Pujara and Dhoni comes to bat Audience- #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/q0RXWdRdXM — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) February 18, 2021

Pujara Bhai in full swag thanks to CSK. pic.twitter.com/nut6ExqePs — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021

Thala & Pujara linking up in IPL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y7rSJFEq60 — ⚰️ (@The_Sleigher) February 18, 2021

60 needed from 12 balls Dhoni and pujara pic.twitter.com/Y6VE4WhovO — JohnEbenezer (@JohnEbenezer22) February 18, 2021

One Pujara fan went ahead and tweeted a compilation of Pujara hitting sixes. Yes, Pujara hits sixes too.

Will cricket fans see a blazing Pujara in IPL? Only time will tell.