Pujara has set the benchmark: Gill

Kolkata, Jan 8 (IANS) Promising batsman Shubman Gill on Tuesday said India's run-machine Cheteshwar Pujara's show Down Under has set a benchmark for the youngsters.

Cheteshwar Pujara faced over 1200 balls and slammed three hundreds to amass 521 runs and help India win a historic series in Australia 2-1 and picked up the man of the series and man-of-the-match awards in the final Test in Sydney.

"There are a very few batsmen left who can bat through the day and look to play out the balls. He has played over 1200 balls in one tour, which is really phenomenal. To score 500 runs in a tour looks possible. But to face so many deliveries is like setting a benchmark for the youngsters," Gill told reporters on the sidelines of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

"There is a lot to learn seeing the way Pujara bats, his patience at the crease. Australia had world's top bowlers and to score against them on those tough pitches is phenomenal. I love watching him bat. Nowadays the batsmen look to score quick runs."

Gill got out for 91 and missed out on a hundred here.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I'm batting. But surely I can work on the way I'm getting out. I can work on certain areas when I'm batting good. Sometimes, I tend to go with the flow.

"In Test matches, you tend to bat in sessions. There will be a period when a bowler will do well and when I will score runs... You have to be smart to pick the ones where you would capitalise."

After returning from India A's tour of New Zealand, Gill has scored 268, 148 and 69 not out in the last three Ranji matches, opening the innings.

Yuvraj Singh also backed the young prodigy recently.

"When a person like Yuvraj says something like that it means I am doing good and on the right track. It is a big boost in confidence."

"After playing two matches I went to India A tour and then came back and continued to score. I am happy not to lose the rhythm of scoring runs," he said.

