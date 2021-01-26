Puducherry has set an example for whole nation in battle against COVID-19: Bedi

Puducherry, Jan 26 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said the union territory had set an example to the nation at every step in the battle against coronavirus.

'As a result of all efforts and strict measures taken by the government the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in Puducherry was low and recovery rate was very high,' she said in her Republic Day message.

Bedi unfurled the tricolour, inspected a guard of honour by police, took salute at the march past by contingents of police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel and ex- servicemen and presented awards and medals at a brief function at the Indira Gandhi Sports stadium in neighbouring Uppalam.

'Puducherry has set an example to the whole nation at every step in the battle against coronavirus,' she said.

She also thanked the elected representatives and officials for their contributions in the fight against coronavirus.

'I thank the elected representatives, officials of the administration, ICMR, NGOs and volunteers for their dedicated contribution in controlling spread of corona virus in the Union Territory,' the former IPS officer said.

Referring to the rollout of the vaccine to fight COVID-19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, she said the vaccine has 'come in a very short time.' 'Indian scientists have developed two Made in India vaccines as a proof of India`s strength and scientific proficiency,' she added.

The Puducherry government had successfully implemented the direct benefit transfer for the past five years under the National Food Security Act 2013.

A sum of Rs 11.40 crore is being spent every month by the Centre benefitting nearly 1.72 lakh 'Antyodaya Anna Yojana' and below poverty line families, she said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the performance of various departments including tourism and maintenance of law and order.

In view of the situation caused by the pandemic, all the customary programmes including cultural displays by school children and tableaux presentation were dispensed with.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V P Sivakolundhu were among those present.

Sources in the Raj Nivas, the office-cum- residence of the Lt Governor, said the 'At Home' reception usually held on Republic Day was also dispensed with.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI