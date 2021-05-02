Puducherry Election Results 2021: Is NDA Set to Form Government?

Amid the spike in the daily number of coronavirus cases in the country, results for Puducherry Assembly elections will be announced on Sunday, 2 May.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is projected to form the government in the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to three exit polls.

The Congress-DMK-led alliance has been projected to lag behind.

Polling was held across 30 seats in Puducherry in a single phase on 6 April, along with Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Two major alliances are looking to form the government in the Union territory – the NDA and the Congress and DMK-led alliance.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry had 9,519 active coronavirus cases as on 1 May with 805 deaths and as many as 48,298 having been discharged.

