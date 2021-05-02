Puducherry Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: AINR Congress-BJP wins 16 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance
The All India NR Congress on Sunday emerged as the largest party in the Union Territory of Puducherry with the party poised to win 16 of the 30 seats with help from partner BJP.
The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), which had lost the majority in the UT right before the elections seemed set to win at least eight constituencies while six Independent candidates won the election.
As the results for 29 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged ten, BJP six, DMK five and Congress two, as per result trends available on the EC website. At 11.45 pm, counting of votes for one seat Neravy-TR Pattinama was underway where DMK's M Nagathiyagarajan is ahead of BJP's VMCS Manoharen by 5,511 votes.
Party
Won
Leading
Total
All India N.R. Congress
10
0
10
Bharatiya Janata Party
6
0
6
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
5
1
6
Independent
6
0
6
Indian National Congress
2
0
2
Total
29
1
30
A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from the Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan. Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the 6 April poll from the Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.
The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes. A greenhorn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of the AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former welfare minister M Kandasamy.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK drew a blank in the Puducherry election. Among the surprise winners were six Independent candidates.
Here's the list of winners and losers constituency-wise:
Results from Assembly Elections 2021
Constituency
Const. No.
Winning Candidate
Winning Party
Losing Candidate
Losing Party
Margin
Ariankuppam
19
R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty
All India N.R. Congress I
T. Djeamourthy
Indian National Congress I
6418
Bahour
23
R Senthilkumar
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
N Dhanavelou
All India N.R. Congress I
211
Embalam
21
U Lakshmikandhan
All India N.R. Congress I
M Candassamy
Indian National Congress I
2240
Indira Nagar
8
V. Aroumougame @ Akd
All India N.R. Congress I
M. Kannan
Indian National Congress I
18531
Kadirgamam
7
K.S.P @ S. Ramesh
All India N.R. Congress I
P. Selvanadane
Indian National Congress I
12246
Kalapet
12
P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram
Bharatiya Janata Party I
A. Senthil @ Ramesh
Independent I
3508
Kamaraj Nagar
10
A. Johnkumar
Bharatiya Janata Party I
M.O.H.F. Shajahan
Indian National Congress I
7229
Karaikal North
26
P.R.N. Thirumurugan
All India N.R. Congress I
A.V. Subramanian
Indian National Congress I
135
Karaikal South
27
A.M.H. Nazim
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
K.A.U.Assana Marecar
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
12034
Lawspet
11
M. Vaithianathan
Indian National Congress I
V. Saminathan
Bharatiya Janata Party I
5701
Mahe
29
Ramesh Parambath
Indian National Congress I
N. Haridasan Master
Independent I
300
Manavely
20
Embalam Selvam @ R.Selvam
Bharatiya Janata Party I
R. K. R. Anantharaman
Indian National Congress I
8132
Mangalam
4
Djeacoumar .C
All India N.R. Congress I
Sun. Kumaravel
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
2751
Mannadipet
1
A. Namassivayam
Bharatiya Janata Party I
A. Krishnan @ A.K. Kumar
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
2750
Mudaliarpet
18
L. Sambath
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
A. Baskar
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
4179
Muthialpet
13
J. Prakash Kumar
Independent I
Vaiyapuri Manikandan
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
934
Nedungadu
24
Chandira Priyanga
All India N.R. Congress I
A. Marimuthu
Indian National Congress I
2214
Nellithope
17
Richards Johnkumar
Bharatiya Janata Party I
V. Cartigueyane
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
496
Neravy-T.R.Pattinam
28
M.Nagathiyagarajan
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
V.M.C.S.Manoharen
Bharatiya Janata Party I
5511
Nettapakkam
22
P Rajavelu
All India N.R. Congress I
V Vizeaveny
Indian National Congress I
6638
Orleampeth
16
G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy
Independent I
S. Gopal
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
2093
Oupalam
15
Annibal Kennedy
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
A. Anbalagan
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
4780
Oussudu
3
Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar
Bharatiya Janata Party I
P. Karthikeyan
Indian National Congress I
1880
Ozhukarai
6
M. Sivasankar
Independent I
N.G. Pannir Selvam
All India N.R. Congress I
819
Raj Bhavan
14
K. Lakshminarayanan
All India N.R. Congress I
S.P. Sivakumar
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
3732
Thattanchavady
9
N. Rangasamy
All India N.R. Congress I
K. Sethu @ Sethu Selvam
Communist Party Of India I
5456
Thirubhuvanai
2
P. Angalane
Independent I
B. Kobiga
All India N.R. Congress I
2359
Thirunallar
25
Pr. Siva
Independent I
S. Rajasekaran
Bharatiya Janata Party I
1380
Villianur
5
R. Siva
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I
S.V. Sugumaran
All India N.R. Congress I
6950
Yanam
30
Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok
Independent I
N.Rangasamy
All India N.R. Congress I
655
With inputs from PTI
Also See: Election Results 2021: Mamata powers TMC to win Bengal for third term, BJP returns in Assam and LDF in Kerala
Assam Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: BJP-led alliance crosses halfway mark; check winners, losers, constituency performance
Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll predictions to be released today at 7.30 pm