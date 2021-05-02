Puducherry Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: AINR Congress-BJP wins 16 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance

The All India NR Congress on Sunday emerged as the largest party in the Union Territory of Puducherry with the party poised to win 16 of the 30 seats with help from partner BJP.

The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), which had lost the majority in the UT right before the elections seemed set to win at least eight constituencies while six Independent candidates won the election.

As the results for 29 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged ten, BJP six, DMK five and Congress two, as per result trends available on the EC website. At 11.45 pm, counting of votes for one seat Neravy-TR Pattinama was underway where DMK's M Nagathiyagarajan is ahead of BJP's VMCS Manoharen by 5,511 votes.

Party

Won

Leading

Total

All India N.R. Congress

10

0

10

Bharatiya Janata Party

6

0

6

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

5

1

6

Independent

6

0

6

Indian National Congress

2

0

2

Total

29

1

30

A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from the Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan. Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the 6 April poll from the Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.

The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes. A greenhorn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of the AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former welfare minister M Kandasamy.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK drew a blank in the Puducherry election. Among the surprise winners were six Independent candidates.

Here's the list of winners and losers constituency-wise:

Results from Assembly Elections 2021

Constituency

Const. No.

Winning Candidate

Winning Party

Losing Candidate

Losing Party

Margin

Ariankuppam

19

R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty

All India N.R. Congress I

T. Djeamourthy

Indian National Congress I

6418

Bahour

23

R Senthilkumar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

N Dhanavelou

All India N.R. Congress I

211

Embalam

21

U Lakshmikandhan

All India N.R. Congress I

M Candassamy

Indian National Congress I

2240

Indira Nagar

8

V. Aroumougame @ Akd

All India N.R. Congress I

M. Kannan

Indian National Congress I

18531

Kadirgamam

7

K.S.P @ S. Ramesh

All India N.R. Congress I

P. Selvanadane

Indian National Congress I

12246

Kalapet

12

P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram

Bharatiya Janata Party I

A. Senthil @ Ramesh

Independent I

3508

Kamaraj Nagar

10

A. Johnkumar

Bharatiya Janata Party I

M.O.H.F. Shajahan

Indian National Congress I

7229

Karaikal North

26

P.R.N. Thirumurugan

All India N.R. Congress I

A.V. Subramanian

Indian National Congress I

135

Karaikal South

27

A.M.H. Nazim

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

K.A.U.Assana Marecar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

12034

Lawspet

11

M. Vaithianathan

Indian National Congress I

V. Saminathan

Bharatiya Janata Party I

5701

Mahe

29

Ramesh Parambath

Indian National Congress I

N. Haridasan Master

Independent I

300

Manavely

20

Embalam Selvam @ R.Selvam

Bharatiya Janata Party I

R. K. R. Anantharaman

Indian National Congress I

8132

Mangalam

4

Djeacoumar .C

All India N.R. Congress I

Sun. Kumaravel

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

2751

Mannadipet

1

A. Namassivayam

Bharatiya Janata Party I

A. Krishnan @ A.K. Kumar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

2750

Mudaliarpet

18

L. Sambath

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

A. Baskar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

4179

Muthialpet

13

J. Prakash Kumar

Independent I

Vaiyapuri Manikandan

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

934

Nedungadu

24

Chandira Priyanga

All India N.R. Congress I

A. Marimuthu

Indian National Congress I

2214

Nellithope

17

Richards Johnkumar

Bharatiya Janata Party I

V. Cartigueyane

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

496

Neravy-T.R.Pattinam

28

M.Nagathiyagarajan

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

V.M.C.S.Manoharen

Bharatiya Janata Party I

5511

Nettapakkam

22

P Rajavelu

All India N.R. Congress I

V Vizeaveny

Indian National Congress I

6638

Orleampeth

16

G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy

Independent I

S. Gopal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

2093

Oupalam

15

Annibal Kennedy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

A. Anbalagan

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

4780

Oussudu

3

Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party I

P. Karthikeyan

Indian National Congress I

1880

Ozhukarai

6

M. Sivasankar

Independent I

N.G. Pannir Selvam

All India N.R. Congress I

819

Raj Bhavan

14

K. Lakshminarayanan

All India N.R. Congress I

S.P. Sivakumar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

3732

Thattanchavady

9

N. Rangasamy

All India N.R. Congress I

K. Sethu @ Sethu Selvam

Communist Party Of India I

5456

Thirubhuvanai

2

P. Angalane

Independent I

B. Kobiga

All India N.R. Congress I

2359

Thirunallar

25

Pr. Siva

Independent I

S. Rajasekaran

Bharatiya Janata Party I

1380

Villianur

5

R. Siva

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I

S.V. Sugumaran

All India N.R. Congress I

6950

Yanam

30

Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok

Independent I

N.Rangasamy

All India N.R. Congress I

655

With inputs from PTI

