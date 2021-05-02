Puducherry Election 2021 Winning Candidates Full List: AINR Congress-BJP wins 16 seats; check winners, losers, constituency performance

The All India NR Congress on Sunday emerged as the largest party in the Union Territory of Puducherry with the party poised to win 16 of the 30 seats with help from partner BJP.

The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA), which had lost the majority in the UT right before the elections seemed set to win at least eight constituencies while six Independent candidates won the election.

As the results for 29 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged ten, BJP six, DMK five and Congress two, as per result trends available on the EC website. At 11.45 pm, counting of votes for one seat Neravy-TR Pattinama was underway where DMK's M Nagathiyagarajan is ahead of BJP's VMCS Manoharen by 5,511 votes.

Party Won Leading Total All India N.R. Congress 10 0 10 Bharatiya Janata Party 6 0 6 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 5 1 6 Independent 6 0 6 Indian National Congress 2 0 2 Total 29 1 30

A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from the Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan. Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the 6 April poll from the Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.

The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes. A greenhorn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of the AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former welfare minister M Kandasamy.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK drew a blank in the Puducherry election. Among the surprise winners were six Independent candidates.

Here's the list of winners and losers constituency-wise:

Results from Assembly Elections 2021 Constituency Const. No. Winning Candidate Winning Party Losing Candidate Losing Party Margin Ariankuppam 19 R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty All India N.R. Congress I T. Djeamourthy Indian National Congress I 6418 Bahour 23 R Senthilkumar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I N Dhanavelou All India N.R. Congress I 211 Embalam 21 U Lakshmikandhan All India N.R. Congress I M Candassamy Indian National Congress I 2240 Indira Nagar 8 V. Aroumougame @ Akd All India N.R. Congress I M. Kannan Indian National Congress I 18531 Kadirgamam 7 K.S.P @ S. Ramesh All India N.R. Congress I P. Selvanadane Indian National Congress I 12246 Kalapet 12 P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram Bharatiya Janata Party I A. Senthil @ Ramesh Independent I 3508 Kamaraj Nagar 10 A. Johnkumar Bharatiya Janata Party I M.O.H.F. Shajahan Indian National Congress I 7229 Karaikal North 26 P.R.N. Thirumurugan All India N.R. Congress I A.V. Subramanian Indian National Congress I 135 Karaikal South 27 A.M.H. Nazim Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I K.A.U.Assana Marecar All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 12034 Lawspet 11 M. Vaithianathan Indian National Congress I V. Saminathan Bharatiya Janata Party I 5701 Mahe 29 Ramesh Parambath Indian National Congress I N. Haridasan Master Independent I 300 Manavely 20 Embalam Selvam @ R.Selvam Bharatiya Janata Party I R. K. R. Anantharaman Indian National Congress I 8132 Mangalam 4 Djeacoumar .C All India N.R. Congress I Sun. Kumaravel Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 2751 Mannadipet 1 A. Namassivayam Bharatiya Janata Party I A. Krishnan @ A.K. Kumar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 2750 Mudaliarpet 18 L. Sambath Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I A. Baskar All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 4179 Muthialpet 13 J. Prakash Kumar Independent I Vaiyapuri Manikandan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 934 Nedungadu 24 Chandira Priyanga All India N.R. Congress I A. Marimuthu Indian National Congress I 2214 Nellithope 17 Richards Johnkumar Bharatiya Janata Party I V. Cartigueyane Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 496 Neravy-T.R.Pattinam 28 M.Nagathiyagarajan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I V.M.C.S.Manoharen Bharatiya Janata Party I 5511 Nettapakkam 22 P Rajavelu All India N.R. Congress I V Vizeaveny Indian National Congress I 6638 Orleampeth 16 G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy Independent I S. Gopal Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 2093 Oupalam 15 Annibal Kennedy Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I A. Anbalagan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 4780 Oussudu 3 Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party I P. Karthikeyan Indian National Congress I 1880 Ozhukarai 6 M. Sivasankar Independent I N.G. Pannir Selvam All India N.R. Congress I 819 Raj Bhavan 14 K. Lakshminarayanan All India N.R. Congress I S.P. Sivakumar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I 3732 Thattanchavady 9 N. Rangasamy All India N.R. Congress I K. Sethu @ Sethu Selvam Communist Party Of India I 5456 Thirubhuvanai 2 P. Angalane Independent I B. Kobiga All India N.R. Congress I 2359 Thirunallar 25 Pr. Siva Independent I S. Rajasekaran Bharatiya Janata Party I 1380 Villianur 5 R. Siva Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam I S.V. Sugumaran All India N.R. Congress I 6950 Yanam 30 Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Independent I N.Rangasamy All India N.R. Congress I 655

