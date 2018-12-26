Public sector bank strikes affect services across nation

Banking services across India are likely to be affected today as nearly 10 lakh bank employees will be on a day-long strike. The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). Total nine bank associations are protesting against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB). The bank employees are also protesting for their demands for pay revision. In September, the government approved amalgamation of BoB, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank-the first three-way merger in the public sector banking space. Meanwhile, the similar protests are also taking place in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengalauru, Bhopal and other major cities across India.