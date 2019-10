Members of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation (BEF) of India staged protest against the merger of 10 public sector banks on Oct 22 in many parts of the country. Protesters were of the view that country needs good bank not big banks. The central government announced the merger of 10 public sector banks on August 30. After this, the total number of PSBs will come down to 12 from 27 banks.