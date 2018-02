India's first 3D comedy movie, 'Welcome To New York' released at the theatres on Friday. The cast of the film included Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani. The film is based on all the behind-the-scene that happens at the IIFA Awards. While some have been really impressed with the film, others left the hall feeling quite shattered.