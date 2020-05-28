Public participation is a woman's first-order claim to being recognised as a human being, the pandemic can't be allowed to undermine that

Disasters are gendered. They play out differently for men, women, and gender non-conforming people. So also the COVID-19 pandemic. In the domestic-private spaces, an incredulous increase in levels of violence against women during these weeks, a "shadow pandemic" " as the UN Under-Secretary-General referred to it " has laid bare the patriarchal depravity of human civilisation.

Then there is the space of the public. The gendered consequences for the public in a post-pandemic world constitute an absolutely critical question for equality and justice. This is because, across cultures, women's public participation is a de facto assertion by women of their personhood. It is a woman's first-order claim to being recognised as a human being with natural rights. As we plunge into an uncertain future dictated by the new socio-political realities of the virus, women's struggles to retain their claim to the public must remain a front-and-centre concern.

Pandemic governmentality and public discourse

So, what did the pandemic reveal about public space?

The initial days of the pandemic saw a takeover of public discourse by a rhetoric of national emergency, with clarion calls of war against the virus. Ideas of lockdown have followed from a centralised, hyper-masculine authoritarianism in many parts of the world, with a ruthless crowding out of women's voices from the public sphere.

A Google Trends analysis by IT for Change for the terms 'violence against women', or just, 'women', revealed a significant drop in user searches from India of these terms in the period between 25 March and 25 April, when compared to the preceding couple of months " indicating low interest in these categories. In the same period, the National Commission for Women and several civil society organisations reported a significant rise in complaints of gender-based violence compared to previous months. As widely noted, locked down with their abusers and with no access to digital spaces, women could not reach out for help. This is perhaps also >evidenced by the 50 percent dip in March and April as compared to February in search requests for "cybercrime.gov.in", the cyber-crime reporting portal set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India.

Thus, not only were women in trying situations unable to access the digital realm, but their lives and experiences were also, evidently, not in the reckoning in the online public domain.

The siloing and parsing of narratives in a digitally mediated public sphere into fleeting, monetisable data bytes has not augured well for women's claims. It would seem " from silences in the news " that the challenges of lockdown did not impact women's reproductive needs and rights at all. Digital public spheres have also been conveniently co-opted during the pandemic to legitimise statist discourses of gender and womanhood, at the expense of women's voices.

The pandemic saw the sudden discovery and elevation by public propaganda of 'dutiful' nurses (with Twitter registering 46.8k tweets on International Nurses Day on 12 May this year and trending at an unprecedented #1), even as the largely female community has been instrumentalised as disposable bodies in essential services. Women's human rights defenders are being forced by a surge in state surveillance to go underground everywhere.

In exposing the systemic obscuration of women and the derecognition of their claims, the COVID pandemic has shown just how deep the fault lines of gender inequality run and how women's claim to the public is but a carefully negotiated allowance given to women.

Gendering through algorithmic mediation

While the erasure or invisibilisation of women in the public is not new, what is new is how the digital, through its algorithmic cultures, reorders spaces and bodies in particular ways. Digital sociality's ever-expanding and fluid private-publics lend new dimensions to the social experience of corporeality and gender. Bounded within the norms of surveillance capitalism, these spaces make way for desire and agency, but are also seamless extensions and powerful determinants of hegemonic and violent masculinity. They span innumerable, inscrutable worlds of toxic maleness " multiplying misogynistic hashtags and proliferating homosocial (male-only) communities " that are subterranean, but always ready to strike. From bro-clubs to incel groups and women-hater gangs, digital space is constantly growing the patriarchal space.

Story continues