Public mobility in COVID-19 'unlock': Indians return to workplaces with gusto, slow to resume retail and recreation, data shows

Lockdown 5.0, the fifth phase of the nation-wide lockdown, that focused on phased resumption of free movement and economic activity, will come to an end on 30 June. The 'Unlock' included among other things, the reopening of shopping malls, markets and religious places of worship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphatically stated at the CII annual convention, "We will get our growth back."

The government might have had a quick V-shaped recovery in his mind. However, despite the confidence displayed by Modi, our analysis of anonymised GPS location data by Google shows that public movement has not recovered as much as a V-shape recovery would require. In an earlier piece, we had described the data and discussed some of the advantages and disadvantages of using this data for economic inference. The baseline of this data is taken to be the median value for the corresponding day of the week during the period between 3 January and 6 February.

To further build on the previous work, this article will include public mobility data till 22 June, almost three weeks after Unlock 1 relaxations were put in place, to understand whether the public agrees with the sentiment expressed by the prime minister. Using a more disaggregated version of the results, an effort will be made to understand state-level variation in the levels of public movement. Which states have higher mobility levels and which states have seen quicker recovery compared to others?

This analysis will focus on two indicators: Retail and recreation, and workplace. Retail and recreation is a key indicator because it captures voluntary movement, as opposed to 'essentials' like pharmacy, supermarket which are mostly dictated by needs. At the same time, workplace activity will also be examined as a rough indicator of supply and production resuming, as opposed to the demand through retail movement.

Geographic variability in retail and recreation movement

At the national-level, the trends continue to move on the same path noted previously. The retail and recreation movement has been on the rise, albeit very slowly. Mobility trends for supermarket and pharmacy have significantly increased and are now four percent above the baseline level. Public transport (transit station) also continues to pick up steadily and is now at -37 percent compared to the baseline. Workplace has also continued with its trend of steady increase and is now at -34 percent. Parks continue to remain largely at the same level, now at -49 percent.

The following map shows the variability in retail and recreation mobility across states as on 22 June. There is significant variation in the levels of lockdown compliance across states, as values ranging from -50 to -90 show. Jammu and Kashmir data may not be comparable because of connectivity issues in the state and therefore has been dropped from the analysis; Google has not released data for Lakshadweep due to data quality issues. The existing records show that mobility has remained positive in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the baseline level. Despite some variability, the overall mobility remains quite low in all states.

Retail and recreation mobility on 22 June

What is also interesting to see is how these trends have changed over time across different states. The graph below features the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, mapped out from 25 March to 22 June. The results show that despite the variation in levels, the direction of the movement of the mobility has largely remained similar across all states. The interesting result is in Kerala, where the sharpest changes in mobility on the weekends can be seen. Other states also have those dips, albeit much smaller ones.

