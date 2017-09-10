PSV suffer first loss of Eredivisie season against Heerenveen

The Hague, Sep 10 (IANS) PSV Eindhoven suffered their first defeat of the 2017/2018 Eredivisie football season, losing 0-2 away at SC Heerenveen on Sunday.

PSV had a terrible start in Heerenveen, with Arber Zeneli smashing in the opening goal and Reza Ghoochanejhad tipping in the second goal within six minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the visitors also lost Hirving Lozano with a red card for a tackle on Denzel Dumfries, Heerenveen had the win for grabs and could even afford to miss a penalty through Ghoochanejhad in the second half.

On Saturday reigning champions Feyenoord Rotterdam booked their fourth consecutive win, 4-2 at Heracles Almelo, but suffered a big loss with Nicolai Jorgensen limping off in the 22nd minute.

Due to a hamstring injury, the last season's top scorer will miss next Wednesday's Champions League match against Manchester City.

Thanks to two goals by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and one by Hakim Ziyech, Ajax beat PEC Zwolle 3-0 on Saturday, while Vitesse were too strong for Excelsior in Rotterdam (3-0) and FC Utrecht defeated Roda JC Kerkrade 2-0 and AZ Alkmaar beat NAC Breda 2-1 in Alkmaar.

Feyenoord now are the only team with the maximum of twelve points after four rounds in the Eredivisie. They are followed by Vitesse, Ajax, FC Utrecht, PSV and AZ, all with nine points.

--IANS

pur/dg