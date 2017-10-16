PSV overwhelm VVV-Venlo to keep Eredivisie lead

The Hague (Netherlands), Oct 16 (IANS) PSV Eindhoven strengthened their position as Dutch Eredivisie football league leaders with a 5-2 win over VVV-Venlo.

PSV took an early lead through Jurgen Locadia, but the home-team bounced back through Clint Leemans on penalty and Torino Hunte. After the equalizer by Gaston Pereiro, VVV substitute Jerold Promes received a red card for a tough tackle on Santiago Arias, on Sunday, reports Xhinua news agency.

With 11 against 10 PSV comfortably sealed a victory, with Daniel Schwaab, debutant Mauro Junior and Pereiro scoring again. The win brought the league leaders PSV on 21 points from 8 matches, with a clear gap of five points with rivals Ajax and Feyenoord.

Reigning champions Feyenoord dropped points at home against PEC Zwolle on Saturday (0-0), while Ajax beat Sparta 4-0 thanks to two own goals and two goals by Amin Younes and David Neres.

