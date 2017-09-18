PSV Eindhoven pip Feyenoord, Ajax held in Eredivisie

Eindhoven, Sep 18 (IANS) PSV Eindhoven handed Feyenoord Rotterdam their first defeat of the Eredivisie football season, beating the defending champions and league leaders 1-0 in Eindhoven, while AFC Ajax were held by ADO Den Haag.

After conceding two early goals against Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League (4-0 home loss), Feyenoord conceded another early goal on Sunday. Gaston Pereiro netted with his left foot on a cross by Jurgen Locadia in the second minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latter could have added a second home goal, but he hit the post. Feyenoord also hit the post with a free kick by Jens Toornstra.

The visitors had to continue with 10 men after Steven Berghuis got his second booking on the stroke of half time for holding Jorrit Hendrix. He had received his first booking for a rough tackle on the chest of PSV striker Luuk de Jong, who had to leave the pitch injured.

With 10 men, Feyenoord dominated the second half and had major chances through Eric Botteghin, Jean-Paul Boetius and Toornstra, with PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet saving the first two and Toornstra missing the third one for an empty goal. Due to these misses, PSV managed to secure their fourth victory of the season.

Earlier, Ajax drew 1-1 against hosts ADO Den Haag. Joel Veltman headed Ajax in front from a free kick by Hakim Ziyech and the visitors missed several chances to extend the scoring.

ADO bounced back in the second half, after substitute Erik Falkenburg hit the crossbar with a goal by Bjorn Johnsen.

Ajax failed to secure a win after Frenkie de Jong and Lasse Schone hit the crossbar.

Also on Sunday, FC Utrecht suffered a surprising 0-4 defeat against FC Twente, and Vitesse drew 1-1 against VVV-Venlo.

Feyenoord kept the leading position in the Eredivisie on goal difference. The reigning champions are on 12 points from five matches, just like AZ Alkmaar and PSV. SC Heerenveen are on 11 points, followed by Vitesse, Ajax and PEC Zwolle with 10 points.

--IANS

pur/bg