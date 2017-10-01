PSV, Ajax, Feyenoord book comfortable wins in Eredivisie

The Hague, Oct 1 (IANS) The three traditional football giants in the Netherlands, AFC Ajax, Feyenoord Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven, had no problems in the seventh round of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

AFC Ajax beat SC Heerenveen, second placed after the previous round, 4-0 away. Ajax scored twice in the first half through Brazilian winger David Neres. In the second half Lasse Schone (penalty) and Maximilian Wober added the other goals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Defending champions Feyenoord prevented a crisis. They recovered well from two consecutive defeats against PSV and NAC Breda with a 4-0 win over AZ in Alkmaar. Steven Berghuis (twice), Tonny Vilhena and Sam Larsson scored for the reigning champions.

PSV also booked a 4-0 win at home against Willem II. After a difficult first half without goals Hirving Lozano broke the deadlock in the second part. The Mexican international added a second goal and Gaston Pereiro and Marco van Ginkel also scored.

Vitesse drew 1-1 against FC Utrecht, PEC Zwolle beat FC Groningen 3-2 on Saturday, ADO Den Haag defeated NAC 1-0 in Breda and VVV-Venlo beat Excelsior 2-0 in Rotterdam.

With their best season start since 2004 PSV now lead the Eredivisie table with 18 points from seven matches, followed by Feyenoord (15), Vitesse (14), PEC Zwolle (14), sc Heerenveen (14) and Ajax (13).

