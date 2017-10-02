PSV, Ajax, Feyenoord book comfortable wins

The Hague, Oct 2 (IANS) The traditional top three in Dutch football -- Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV -- had no problems in the 7th round of the Eredivisie.

Ajax beat sc Heerenveen, second placed after the previous round, 4-0 in Heerenveen. The home team created several chances in the first half, but failed to score. Ajax did twice through Brazilian winger David Neres. In the second half Lasse Schone (penalty) and Maximilian Wober added the other goals on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also on Sunday Feyenoord also prevented a crisis. They recovered well from two consecutive defeats against PSV and NAC Breda with a 4-0 win at AZ in Alkmaar. Steven Berghuis (twice), Tonny Vilhena and Sam Larsson scored for the reigning champions.

PSV also booked a 4-0 win on Saturday at home against Willem II. After a difficult first half without goals Hirving Lozano broke the deadlock in the second part. The Mexican international added a second goal and Gaston Pereiro and Marco van Ginkel also scored.

Vitesse drew 1-1 against FC Utrecht on Sunday, PEC Zwolle beat FC Groningen 3-2 on Saturday, ADO Den Haag defeated NAC 1-0 in Breda and VVV-Venlo beat Excelsior 2-0 in Rotterdam.

With their best season start since 2004 PSV now lead the Eredivisie table with 18 points from 7 matches, followed by Feyenoord (15), Vitesse (14), PEC Zwolle (14), sc Heerenveen (14) and Ajax (13).

