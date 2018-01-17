PSPB, RBI favourites in Junior and Youth National TT meets

Durgapur (West Bengal), Jan 17 (IANS) All eyes will be on PSPB's Manav Thakkar when the 79th Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships get underway at the Sidhu Kanu Indoor Stadium here from Thursday.

Not only will Manav's thin shoulders be carrying the entire burden of expectations of the two PSPB teams, including that of the Academy, but his brain also plotting to add the two singles and doubles gold medals for individual glory.

Manav became the World No.2 in under-18 category just a couple of days ago, the first by any Indian.

Manav will have to get into his act in the company of Jeet Chandra, Siddesh Pandey and Utkarsh Gupta in Youth section and with Anukram Jain, Chinmaya Somaiya and Sameer Pandey in Junior category.

But the tasks are easier said than done with Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal teams breathing down their neck.

Even otherwise, he has to keep in mind the possibility of some wear and tear when he has to play in all events.

If Delhi have the mix of Parth Virmani, Yashansh Malik, Shreyans Goel and Payas Jain, Maharashtra have the combination of Dev Shroff, Deepit R. Patil, Shaurya Pednekar, A. Reagan, Sanish Ambekar, Ravindra Kotiyan, Shubham Ambre in the two sections.

In youth girls, the title contest could be among the four teams with Reserve Bank of India ticking all boxes, thanks to new recruits.

Matches will be played on 20 tables with Stag supplying all equipment-tables, balls and flooring. The six-day championships will be supervised by 55 technical officials, led by referee A.S. Kler.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg