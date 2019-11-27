PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation launcched the advanced earth observation and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other commercial nano-satellites from the US on Wednesday. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C47 (PSLV-C47) carried India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites for the US when it blasted off from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro's) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:28am.