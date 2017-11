PSL T20 2018: Complete Squads of Pakistan Super League Teams For Season 3

A total of 501 foreign and local cricketers, divided into five categories Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging, were available for selection.

New Delhi: The player draft for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place on Sunday. Apart from the older five franchises, sixth team Multan Sultans also participated in the auction.

A total of 501 foreign and local cricketers, divided into five categories Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging, went under the hammer. Australia’s Chris Lynn and South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir were among the top picks. Interestingly, there was no taker for flamboyant Windies batsman Chris Gayle.

Moreover, dope-tainted Salman Butt and Mohammed Asif were also ignored by the franchises. Here’s how teams stack up after PSL player draft for season 3:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Shahid Afridi, Usman Khan, Usama Mir, Khurram Manzoor, Ravi Bopara, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Colin Ingram, Mitchell Johnson, Luke Wright, David Wiese, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jnr., Hasan Mohsin. Supplementary players: Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan, Saifullah Bangash.

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (c), Umar Akmal, Sunil Narine, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Cameron Delport, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Khan, Chris Lynn, Mustafizur Rahman, Bilal Asif, Raza Hasan, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ghulam Mudassar. Supplementary players: Angelo Mathews, Mitchell McClenaghan, Gulraiz Sadaf.

Islamabad United: Mishabh ul Haq (c), Rumman Raees, Mohammad Sami, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Samuel Badree, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, JP Duminy, Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf, Sam Billings, Zafar Gohar, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat. Supplementary players: Alex Hales, David Willey, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Hasnain.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mahmudullah, Umar Amin, Mir Hamza, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, Rameez Raja jnr, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Hassan Khan. Supplementary players: Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Azam Khan, Faraz Ahmed Khan.

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (c), Kieron Pollard, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Irfan Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Imran Tahir, Darren Bravo, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Abbas, Nic Pooran, Abdullah Shafiq, Saif Badar. Supplementary players: Hardus Viljoen, Umar Gul, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Shakib al Hasan, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Dwayne Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Taimoor Sultan, Sameen Gul, Ibtisam Sheikh. Supplementary players: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Arif.