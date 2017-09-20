PSL spot-fixing: Khalid Latif banned for five years by PCB, becomes second casualty after Sharjeel Khan

PCB's anti-corruption tribunal banned opener Khalid Latif for five years and fined him one million rupees ($9,489) over a spot-fixing case, the second casualty after Sharjeel Khan.

>Lahore: Pakistan cricket's anti-corruption tribunal on Wednesday banned opener Khalid Latif for five years and fined him one million rupees ($9,489) over a spot-fixing case, the second casualty after teammate Sharjeel Khan was banned late last month.

"Latif is banned for five years and fined one million rupees after the proceedings of the case," the three-member tribunal announced.

Earlier, opener Sharjeel Khan was banned for five years by the tribunal over a spot-fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League.

The charges centred on a match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai in February.

Off four balls, Sharjeel scored a single, failed to score off two deliveries and was then out.

Spot-fixing involves bets on the outcome of a particular passage of play, unlike match-fixing in which there is an attempt to prearrange the result.

Latif, who did not play in the game, was alleged to have orchestrated the deal.

Both were also charged for not reporting the matter to the PCB's anti-corruption unit, resulting in an additional six month suspension for Sharjeel.

Four other players " Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan, Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Nawaz " were also included in the investigation on multiple charges.

Irfan and Nawaz admitted not reporting the bookmaker's offer. Irfan was banned for one year with six months suspended and fined one million rupees. Nawaz was banned for two months (one suspended) and fined 200,0000 rupees.

