PSL Postponed After 7 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The ongoing Pakistan Super League has been postponed after a total of 7 players returned positive tests for COVID-19 over the last 2 weeks.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the team owners and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The first case was reported on 20 February and on Thursday, 4 March 2021, three more players from two different teams tested positive after showing symptoms. The players have not been named and have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

‘Considering that the health and wellbeing of all participants was paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 with immediate effect,’ the PCB said in an official statement.

‘The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,’ the statement also said.

