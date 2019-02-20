PSL gets new production & event partners

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Left in the lurch after IMG-Reliance pulled out as producers and logistics support providers, Blitz and Trans Group have stepped in and have extended a lifeline to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"After one Indian company parted ways with the PSL following the Pulwama attack, two Indian companies have stepped in to fill the vacuum," a PSL source told IANS.

"This is a lifeline for the PSL. We were in an extremely difficult situation. But now we are hoping things will go ahead as planned," he said.

IMG-Reliance announced the decision to sever ties with the Twenty20 cricket tournament on Sunday in the wake of public outrage in India after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were martyred in a suicide bombing in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack had also prompted sports broadcasters D-Sport to suspend the telecast of the PSL in India.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partner for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019," the PCB said in a statement.

"Blitz is the PCB's broadcast partners in Pakistan, while Trans Group is the event management partners," it said.

--IANS

ajb/pcj