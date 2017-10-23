PSG's Mbappe wins Golden Boy award

Rome, Oct 23 (IANS) French football club Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe on Monday won the 2017 European Golden Boy award for the best U-21 player, run by Tuttosport.

The 18-year-old Frenchman clinched the award, defeating Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele and Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, who came in second and third respectively, reports Efe.

The Golden Boy award is voted for by 30 journalists from the main European sports newspapers from 20 different countries.

Mbappe scored 26 goals last season, helping former team Monaco to win the Ligue and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Thanks to his role with Monaco, elite European clubs were interested in acquiring his services, but he joined PSG initially on loan with a purchase option.

