PSG's Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke City on one-year loan

Paris, Aug 16 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain's forward Jese Rodriguez has joined English Premier League (EPL) team Stoke City on loan until June 30, 2018, with a permanent purchase option, the French football side announced on Wednesday.

PSG signed the 24-year-old Spaniard from Real Madrid in August last year with a contract until 2021, reports Efe.

"The Club wishes its player all the very best for the challenge that awaits him in the English Premier League," the club said.

In a statement issued on its official website, Stoke City confirmed the signing of Rodriguez on a one-year loan.

"He hasn't had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he's still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League," the statement said.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and he will most certainly add to the firepower at our disposal," it added.

Rodriguez has reportedly said no to a loan move to Italy's Fiorentina as he was more interested in joining the English side.

--IANS

tri/bg