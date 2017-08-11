PSG Agree Mammoth €180 Million Deal With Monaco For Kylian Mbappe

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have already broken transfer record this summer by signing Brazilian Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million. But it seems they are not content with just that.

According to reports in Spain and France, PSG are just one step away from signing another European hot shot. According to Sport and Marca – PSG have agreed a €180 million deal with their Ligue 1 rivals for Mbappe, who was also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Manchester City.

If the deal goes through – this would take their combined spending on just two players to €402 million – and that won’t end their summer spenind spree just yet. If the rumours mill are to be believed they also want to sign Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Marca on Thursday evening reported that while Mbappe’s personal preference was to play for Real Madrid but PSG offer was too good to be refused and the 18-year old French forward decided to snub Madrid.

Monaco have been firm on their stance that they wanted to hold on to the teenager but Mbappe’s father convinced Monaco to let the youngster leave this summer. The players was convinced after a meeting with PSG boss Unai Emery that he would get good game time this season and will be in his plans.