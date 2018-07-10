UP provided security for investments: CM Yogi at Entrepreneurship Programme

Attending the Entrepreneurship Programme 2018 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has provided security for setting up enterprises. Talking about the Samsung plant in Noida, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, he said, "Before 2017 the situation was such that Samsung wanted to wind up itself from India. LG also thought this. But the security provided by UP for entrepreneurship made such investments possible." He added, "The small, medium enterprises have great opportunities for jobs as it is a sector in which jobs are created more than investment is needed. The motive of both the state and central government would be to provide jobs to more than two crore youth."