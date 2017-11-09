I have proved myself again: Mary Kom post Asian C'ship triumph

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom feels that she has proved herself yet again, after clinching her fifth gold medal in the Asian Women's Boxing Championship in the 48kg category.

"I feel very proud for my country. For last many years and till now I have proved myself," she said, while talking to ANI.

The star boxer defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang-Mi to clinch gold in the light-flyweight category of the championship in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.

The 2012 London Olympic medallist, who returned to her preferred 48kg weight category after five years of competing in 51kg, had earlier won four gold and a silver in her five previous appearances at the event.

"In last few years, I have been fighting in 51 kg and so I had no Idea about the competitors from other countries in the 48 kg category. There were boxers who were taller than me. It was tough, but I have the experience of years, so I managed it easily," she said.

"If I am fit, then I am not scared of anyone," she emphasised, showing that she still has fuel left in her tank.

On that note, the lady boxer was also congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the win.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations Mary Kom for clinching the gold at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships. India is elated at your accomplishment (sic)"

Commenting on this, Mary Kom said she feels immense proud on receiving greetings from the Prime Minister.

"It is a big thing for me. This is a boost for me to fight for other competitions and win more championships," she said.

The 34-year-old also expressed her high spirits on inclusion of 48 kg category in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"I am happy that in the upcoming 2018 commonwealth games, the 48 category has been included. I am trying my best with all my capabilities, hard work and efforts to win gold at this game," she said.

Mary kom has now set her eyes on 2018 Commonwealth Games and also hopes for inclusion of her weight category in the 2020 Japan Olympics. (ANI)