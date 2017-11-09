"I have proved myself again": Mary Kom post her win at Asian Women's Boxing Championships

Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom expressed her happiness after clinching her fifth gold medal in the Asian Women's Boxing Championships in the 48kg category. Mary Kom says she feels very proud for my country. "I feel very proud for my country. For last many years and till now I have proved myself," said Mary Kom. The star boxer defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang-Mi to clinch gold in the light-flyweight category of the championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.