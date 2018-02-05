'It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness': Hansraj Ahir on ceasefire violations

Commenting upon the ongoing ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, on Monday said India will not forgive Pakistan's actions. "It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," he asserted. Ahir's statement comes after an officer and three soldiers were killed in the ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Sunday.