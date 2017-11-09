Have to prove myself: West Ham coach Moyes

London, Nov 9 (IANS) Newly appointed West Ham United coach David Moyes asserted he has plenty to prove at the club after failing to make a mark during his previous job at the English Premier League (EPL) club Sunderland.

"I do have a point to prove, yes, I think maybe I have to do that and show it. Sometimes you have to repair things and maybe I have a bit to repair," the Scot was quoted as saying by The Independent.

"For me, I didn't do enough due diligence (before taking the Sunderland job)," Moyes added.

The 54-year-old also said joining Spanish football club Real Sociedad earlier was a part of his experiment plans and he wanted to try something different.

"I know when I look back, I started at Preston which was very good. I was fortunate enough to get a job at Everton, everyone knows about my time there. From that, I got a great opportunity to manage Manchester United, it's been well-documented," he said.

"After that, I wanted to try something different. I went to Spain, had a great year, enjoyed my time, different culture, different players. I came back and made a poor choice in the club I chose," Moyes added.

