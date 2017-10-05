Will prove we are the leaders, says Ghana U-17 coach

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Ghana U-17 coach Samuel Fabin asserted on Thursday that they are the strongest football nation in Africa and will prove it in the FIFA U-17 World Cup slated to start on Friday.

"I don't think any of them (African countries) has over taken us. We are still the best and we are going to prove to everyone that we are still the leaders. We are here to prove that," Fabin told reporters during the pre-match press conference here.

"Every good team takes time to get well, I think now you will see that work," the 58-year-old added.

The African nation recorded a golden period in the 1990s. They were crowned champions in 1991 and 1995 and secured the runners-up spot in 1993 and 1997.

Ghana also secured the third spot at the 1999 edition held in New Zealand.

Defender Gideon Acquah also showed confidence in the preparation of the side and said: "We are well prepared, we have been doing a lot so we are here to showcase our talent, we are here to prove to the world what we have."

Acquah also said he will be in the back four, but he will be pleased if he could score goals for the country.

"If I top the goal chart I will be happy, although I'm a defender, so anything I will be happy to do," the 17-year-old said.

Ghana will face Colombia in the first match of their campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg