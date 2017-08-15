Proud to stand with people of India, says US

Washington/New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The US on Tuesday greeted India on its Independence Day and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision for India-US ties holds great promise for advancing their shared interests in the 21st century.

In a statement released by his office, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said: "On behalf of the government of the US, best wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their independence day and continue the journey we began together 70 years ago.

"The US is proud to stand with the people of India, the world's largest democracy, in the cause for freedom and prosperity around the globe.

"Prime Minister Modi's ambitious vision for the US-India relationship holds great promise for advancing our shared interests in the 21st century, and we look forward to the many years of friendship before us.".

