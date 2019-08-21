'Proud to be part of India's biggest action thriller': Shraddha Kapoor on 'Saaho'

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' is going to hit theaters on August 30 and the star-cast is leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the film. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shraddha said that she is proud to be part of India's biggest action thriller. Kapoor said, "I am really excited. I got the chance to work with Prabhas. He is a wonderful actor and the way he does his work is worth appreciating. These two years that we spent on the set of 'Saaho' are memorable. It is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we got the chance to work with International action directors and the way they worked and had put the action sequences in the film is amazing. I am proud to be part of India's biggest action thriller."