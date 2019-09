Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 9 next year. The Zoya Akhtar directorial draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India. Bollywood has its proud moment for 'Gully Boy'.