Proud of my love Virat: Anushka on India's maiden series win in Australia

Sydney, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma is over the moon after the historic series win of the Indian cricket team in Australia. She says she is proud of her husband Virat Kohli, who led the team in the four match series that India claimed 2-1.

Anushka, the "proud" wife of Kohli took to Instagram to praise Indian team and her husband.

She wrote: "They came. They conquered. History written and created by this bunch.Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance and solid conviction to focus on what's important and shut out the rest . So happy and proud of you my love Virat."

Apart from Anushka, several other members from film fraternity also congratulated team India.

Actor Anil Kapoor hailed the team India's win and called it a "historic moment".

"A historic moment! Congratulations team India! This is simply amazing! Making India proud," he added.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar too showered the team with the congratulatory wishes for "finally breaking through the Aussie barrier".

Actor Rahul Bose: A wonderful achievement by team India! Congratulations Virat Kohli. You and your team have made history. It is another matter that this Indian team's true capability against the present (struggling) Australian side is 3-0 / 4-0.

--IANS

sim/dc/vm