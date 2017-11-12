Proud to lead England in football friendly: Dier

London, Nov 12 (IANS) England international midfielder Eric Dier asserted he was proud to lead his nation as a captain in the friendly football tie against Germany but unsure if he will continue to do the same in future.

England drew 0-0 against Germany in an entertaining friendly fixture at the Wembley here on Friday.

"It was a very proud moment for me and my family and everyone who has helped me along the way since I was a little boy," the Tottenham Hotspur player was quoted as saying by the Independent on Saturday.

"I'm very proud and it is something I have aspired to since I was a young boy, there is only one thing better than playing for England and that is captaining England," Dier added.

England football team chief coach Gareth Southgate had earlier tried Gary Cahill, Joe Hart and Harry Kane to lead the side.

However, the 23-year-old feels the final decision of retaining him as the captain in the upcoming international fixtures will be taken by the coach and he only wants to concentrate on working hard.

"Obviously that decision is up to the manager, that is not in my hands," the England international said.

"What is in my hands is to keep working hard, keep improving, keep being me and that decision is up to the manager. I will just focus on what I control and that is my performances and the way I carry myself," Dier added.

--IANS

