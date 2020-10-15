Proud To Be Indian, But Not To Hold An Indian Passport. Here’s Why

There is a tussle – the battle between the visceral and the rational – when it comes to the question of belonging to a place; the document you possess might show that you have a ‘different’ identity – one where you belong to another place. The adopted homeland, where the convenience of the document overrides your informal and non-compulsory bond of loyalty with the actual homeland.

I thought of exploring this conundrum deeper. Why is there a visceral feeling of being ‘privileged’ to be Indian but not privileged to have an Indian passport?

July 2020 marked a decade of my being an immigrant, living many years between Singapore and the United States.

India Allows Visa-Free Access To Only 58 Countries

As an immigrant, immigration is not just a topic of interest, in fact, it precedes the basis of employment itself. Without the right immigration (the ability to secure an employment visa), you’re precluded from several jobs. As a millennial, our generation could say that back in the day, our grandparents' basic priorities on Maslow’s Hierarchical scale were simply ‘Roti Kapda, Makaan’ (food, clothing and shelter). Our parents’ ‘boomer’ generation had a bit more – ‘Roti Kapda Makaan’ + savings and investments + education for kids – as the main weapon in the upward social mobility challenge. My generation, the millennials, have all of the above AND immigration concerns in the quest for better economic opportunity.

And of course, a lot of the ability to live, work and travel depends on a tiny 125 × 88 mm booklet called the passport. Globalisation may make it easier for data to travel across archaic borders in nanoseconds, yet the passport may preclude a lot of that travel. In fact, the hierarchy of passport classifications is definitely a new ‘class’ system of sorts.

India presently ranks 84th, along with Mauritania and Tajikistan, in the Henley Passport Index Rankings of 2020, with visa-free access to only 58 countries.

India, of course, staunchly disallows its citizens from obtaining dual citizenship. Even the United States, which has long seen itself, and to quote many, “as the greatest country on earth,” isn’t as averse to dual citizenship. Many Americans do possess a second nationality. America has been ‘America First’, long before Donald Trump. The mind bender here is that if the United States has long allowed its citizens to ‘share’ their personal identity as dual citizens with other countries, the elephant in the room is: why hasn’t India got on board?

Concerns In India Over Dual Citizenship

India is a brobdingnagian monstrosity in numbers. It’s hard enough that India has an abysmally small portion of taxpayers, more accurately honest taxpayers. Few countries can brag of not having tax evaders, and India has its fair share. There is legitimate concern that dual citizenship in India would allow many Indian nationals to either not declare taxes owed – under the ruse of paying taxes in their second country – or to find a convenient tax loophole through this second nationality.

But this creates other problems.

Given the voluminous population and the aspiration of the diaspora, the Indian cohort makes up one of the largest contingent of naturalised citizens overseas.

How The Indian Passport Continues To Be A ‘Hindrance’

Each year, several Indian citizens are confronted with that quandary – to adopt a different identity for the sake of economic and logistical conveniences, or to attach a grandiose but a personal sense of self-importance to a document, codifying one's roots to their ancestral home.

Now, at a time of rampant nationalism, but also globalisation, one would naturally say that the idea of nationhood and nationality is immaterial or should be insignificant. But unfortunately, the sacrosanctity of passports carries a lot more heft than just a mere identity card or a travelogue of visits.

There has been this innate sense of “Saare Jahaan Se Accha” for the Indian diaspora, and yet the passport continues to be a hindrance.

Malaysian Passport vs Indian Passport: Both Commonwealth Nations – Why Is Indian Passport Weaker?

