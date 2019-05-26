We are proud of honour received by Acharya Balkrishna's at UNSDG: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev addressed media after Patanjali Ayurved Limited's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna received the 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award'. Addressing the mediapersons Ramdev said, "Yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland Acharya Balkrishna was felicitated at the UN Headquarters. For the first time UNSDG felicitated renowned people from across the world in health sector. These people have given valuable contributions in health sector, globally." He further added, "Acharya Balkrishna was invited to represent India. In context of global health, how lifestyle diseases can be treated with Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional Indian methods, Patanjali has contributed towards this. So, Acharya Balkrishna was awarded by UNSDG. We're proud."