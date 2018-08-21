Proud of 'Golden Girl' Vinesh Phogat, says B-Town

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) As Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar lauded her for proving the strength of India's women.

Aamir, whose "Dangal" about Vinesh's star cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari went on to be a blockbuster, tweeted: "Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you. Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal. Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!"

Vinesh defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50 kilogram women's Freestyle final in Jakarta on Monday.

Amitabh, a supporter of the women empowerment movement, wrote "Jai Hind!" and a message in Hindi. He said everyone is proud of India's women and Vinesh's victory has elevated that pride.

Here's what the others wrote:

Akshay Kumar: Congratulations Golden Girl Vinesh Phogat for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games! More power to you.

Raveena Tandon: First Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games! Way to go girl. The entire country is proud of you! Congratulations Vinesh Phogat.

Nila Madhab Panda: And gold it is. Way to go Vinesh Phogat. You have made India super proud. Hearty congratulations and wish you all the best in all your future endeavours. One done, many more to go.

Farhan Akhtar: Congratulations to Vinesh Phogat for striking Gold in women's wresting.

Preity Zinta: Congratulations to wrestler Vinesh Phogat for winning a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018.

Varun Dhawan: Congratulations Vinesh. Felt great pride watching you receive your gold medal. Truly made in India.

Sophie Choudry: Girl power at its best!!! Awesome Vinesh Phogat!

